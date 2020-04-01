Thumbs up to the Pauls Valley teachers who put together Teachers on Parade.
The parade featured 45 cars of teachers driving up and down the streets of Pauls Valley Saturday, waving and honking at students and parents. Many of the cars were decorated with balloons and writings on their windows, saying how much they miss the students.
The students were very receptive, as they stood in their yards, and those who drove into town just stood on the street by their cars. Several made signs saying how much they missed the teachers, while others were just waving.
Kudos to the churches who are offering their worship online or on social networking platforms during the COVID-19 outbreak. One church, Elmore City First Baptist, is having “drive-up and worship” in their parking lot. In these difficult times, people need an opportunity to live and share their faith.
A huge thanks to all the school workers and volunteers who are providing meals to the kids in Garvin County. It takes many individuals to cook, package and deliver meals for the different schools. Their dedication to our kids is awesome!
Now parents have become the teachers and are having to teach from home. Lee School is working on Facebook group pages for each grade to share different activities. Information can be found on the Lee Elementary School Facebook page.
Don't forget all the people working to keep shelves stocked at the local stores. Thank you.
And to all the people at the Walmart DC 6042 in Pauls Valley, thank you. They are filling orders right and left as trucks are backed out to Airline Road, trying to get in. They have been able to hire many individuals who were looking for work to help keep up with the demand for products the facility provides
Garvin County is a great place, and it’s great to see people working for one another.
