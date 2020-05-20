You’ve heard the old saying, “Turn around, don’t drown.” That advice was especially pertinent here last week.
When the heavy rains came Friday, May 15, some businesses in downtown Pauls Valley were partially flooded. High water in the streets was already threatening a few businesses, but the situation was exacerbated by people trying to drive the speed limit in a foot and a half of water. The traffic created a wake that bounced off some buildings and washed into others.
Business owners blocked intersections in an attempt to keep people from driving down their streets and creating waves that lashed their businesses. Some were successful, but others just watched helplessly as drivers circumnavigated their “barricades” and barreled down the streets, spilling more water into the storefronts. In one instance, a driver plowed onto one of the plant areas near the sidewalk to avoid a barricade.
It was especially bad on Grant Street, or Highway 19, where drivers seemed to think it was a good idea to put the pedal to the metal. Some vehicles stalled out, while others looked more like speed boats cruising down a river, with huge wakes arching up behind them.
It’s true that many of these careless travelers were from out of town – but not all of them. And the local folks should know better.
This city was built in a valley, and every time it gets a heavy rain in a short period of time, the downtown area and other areas of Pauls Valley flood. Fortunately, once the rain stops, it doesn’t take long for the water to recede.
Area residents should help out these embattled businesses, by turning around and going another way when the streets are flooded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.