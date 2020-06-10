Over the last couple of years, the Pauls Valley Democrat has participated in a CNHI national project called Pulse of the Voters, getting opinions on the state of the country and politics from area residents in all political parties and of all ages.
Another installment of Pulse of the Voters is coming up and we are looking for registered voters interested in taking part.
A lot of issues are on voters’ minds this election year.
The COVID-19 pandemic has raised questions about how the pandemic has been handled by the American government. Then, on Memorial Day, the murder of George Floyd sparked discussions on race relations, especially in the realm of law enforcement.
The Democrat wants to interview Garvin County residents about their feelings on these topics. These interviews will be a part of a nationwide Pulse of the Voters project, which aims to gather the thoughts of real citizens who will be going to the polls in November.
We hope to speak with people from a variety of backgrounds and political affiliations. Everyone is welcome.
To set up an interview, please email bporterfield@pvdemocrat.com with “Pulse of the Voters” in the subject line or call 405-238-6464 by June 15.
We look forward to hearing your side of the conversation.
