Dear Editor,
Having gone through Pauls Valley many times and even staying there on several occasions, I found the hospitality first-rate.
The holy season of Christmas gives us an opportunity to look at the many "positives" and hopefully the fewer "minuses" in our lives.
On a cold December night, home is where the heart is.
I wholeheartedly consider The Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit part of the triune godhead. I respect the faith of my neighbor too, where standing next to me or elsewhere.
Humans have successes and they have failures. Sadly, whether it is by subconscious bumbling or by simply human failure: mistakes can be made (and are made), which may be small, medium and large.
I know I’ve made mistakes — some I remember and some I don’t recall. I would hope that I have NOT made huge mistakes.
I have always considered my transgressions "garden-variety sins." At least, I pray so. A ‘sound’ mind may be indirectly tied to a sound body. Both can fail.
My hope is that I (and others) can be a ‘total person’ with a sterling inside and outside. That part, is a daily endeavor to be a promissory note for a bright tomorrow.
The past is like a canceled debt in God's Eyes. I would hope more mortals had that same sentiment.
Let us all try to work toward redemption and polish our consciences where needed.
James A. Marples
Longview, Texas
