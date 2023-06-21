Dear Editor,
The Garvin County Choral Society & Sinfonietta announces: A Season of WOW!
Never before have Pauls Valley and surrounding community residents had the opportunity to drive a short distance and pay a reasonable ticket price for a full season of awesome classical music and opera performances with soloists, chorus, and professional orchestra. These programs are appropriate for children, youth, and adults of all ages.
In order to accomplish this objective, the Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta is asking our local and area residents, industries and businesses to unite behind this unique opportunity through financial support.
Our headliner performance will be the world-renown and Grand Ole’ Opry regulars Larry, Steve and Rudy – The Gatlin Brothers. These Grammy Award winning artists will be a first for Pauls Valley.
Get your tickets early for what promises to be a sellout performance scheduled on October 28 at 7 p.m. in the PVHS auditorium. Tickets will go on sale July 1.
Coming to a barn on a ranch near you is Mozart’s comic opera The Marriage of Figaro on the Ranch, accompanied by a professional orchestra, conducted by Maestro Jack Bowman with stage direction by Alan Marshall, FUMC music director.
There are performances on September 16 at 7 p.m. at PV High School and September 18 at 7 p.m. at East Central University in Ada.
Wear your ranch clothes.
On Sunday, December 10 at 7 p.m. in First Presbyterian Church Pauls Valley, Menotti’s famous Christmas pageant Amahl and the Night Visitors will be fully staged with Amahl, a crippled boy, his mother, the three kings and their page, dancers, a chorus of villagers, and the Garvin County Sinfonietta.
This is the story of the three kings following a star in the sky to find the new baby who would change the world.
Mischievous Amahl gets in trouble and a miracle happens. Families are encouraged to bring children.
Several local and surrounding area schools, with the help of music teachers, will be involved in the presentation of Prokovief’s Peter and the Wolf – A family concert on February 18 at 4 p.m. in Pauls Valley High School. The award winning Moore High School Choir will be featured along with students from area schools.
The final performance will be Hollywood Meets Mozart in Pauls Valley, featuring music by John Williams, including Star Wars, ET, and Jaws, along with the choral masterwork, Mozart’s Requiem.
The concert is Sunday, April April 14 at 4 p.m. at Pauls Valley High School.
Save the dates and please consider helping us make our incredible, not-your-ordinary town shine like never before. Together we can do this!
GCCSS Board of Directors – chair Dan Barney, Steve Freeman, Jack Bowman, Kathleen Carlton, Candace Blalock, Vicki Rennie, Peggy Patton, Brianna Bragg, Della Wilson, Allison Dunham and Gary Beadles.
