Dear Editor,
Pauls Valley Elementary School would like to thank Mr. Joe Moore and the managers and staff at I-35 Sonic for their generous donation this year to our students.
Every month students with a birthday were taken as a group to eat a Wacky Pack of their choice to celebrate their birthday with the principals.
This was a special time for students and many students' first time eating Sonic.
This school year approximately 460 students benefited from their generosity. Thank you!
Kristi Herd
Principal
Pauls Valley Elementary
