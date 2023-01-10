Dear Editor,
The Samaritans would like to thank all of our donors who contributed to the food pantry in 2022.
Your faithfulness and continuing support enables us to provide food to the less fortunate in Garvin County.
We want to publicly thank the Garvin County commissioners (Gary Ayres, Randy Chandler and Mike Gollihare), as well as Garvin County Clerk Lori Folks for awarding us a grant from the Food Assistance Program for non-profits.
Because of the COVID pandemic we have included the citizens of Garvin County.
Before 2021 we were exclusively Pauls Valley because all of our donations came from that community.
Now we welcome assistance from the whole county because our costs have greatly increased as our number of recipients has increased.
With the current inflation rate we are enrolling more and more clients. We served 47 new households in November.
We are breaking all previously held records in the numbers served.
In December we served 382 households, which included 1,284 individuals. We spent $15,088 on food.
God bless each of you who donated. This ministry cannot continue without you.
The Samaritans
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.