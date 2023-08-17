Dear Editor,
Pauls Valley and our Garvin County residents deserve the best! Our city of Pauls Valley Tourism Board continues to talk about bringing tourists to Pauls Valley, people who will come enjoy our entertainment, stay in hotels and eat in restaurants.
Tourists will come only if we have top quality entertainment.
We are bringing Larry, Steve and Rudy – The Gatlin Brothers – to Pauls Valley for a concert on Saturday, October 28 at 7 p.m. in the Pauls Valley High School auditorium.
These Grammy Award winning artists have “wowed” crowds for decades.
I told them that Pauls Valley residents deserve the best, and they agreed to come. The Gatlins and I grew up in small towns and we know that rural residents rarely get to hear the stars.
I enjoyed a Gatlin Brothers’ Nashville performance recently at the Grand ‘Ole Opry. The house was full with 2,500 cheering fans and the average ticket price was $300.
Ticket prices in Pauls Valley start at $50, priced this way to give area residents an opportunity to see and hear the stars, with a professional orchestra.
Tickets are already selling; 40 percent of the tickets sold so far are from out of town people – Yukon, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, etc.
Former Governor George Nigh recently told me that he and his wife Donna plan to attend our concert.
We hope your newspaper will encourage local people to take advantage of this once in a lifetime opportunity.
Oklahomans have another reason to come to Pauls Valley.
Jack Bowman, DMA
Artistic Director
Garvin County Choral Society & Sinfonietta
