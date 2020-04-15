Dear Editor and the people of Oklahoma,
I have been watching the news and am just about fed up with what I see. What happened to all the statesmen we had in the past. It has been a long time since we have been represented in Congress by true statesmen. Most of these Congressmen and Women never had a job besides politics.
Our forefathers all had jobs and I think they intended for us to elect Senators and Representatives to go the Washington, DC and represent the people of their districts and then for them to go back home and continue with their jobs and not stay there the rest of their lives.
We have Congressmen and women that have been in office for about 40 years and have very little to help the people of USA. They managed to give themselves great retirement and health benefits. They managed to exempt themselves from laws that we the people will go to prison for breaking. They exempted themselves from being sued for lying about anyone. They are required by their political party to raise a certain amount of money each year for the party.
Raising money takes them away from the business of the peoples best interest. I think it is time for term limits on Congress. I say 6 terms for the House and 2 terms for the Senate with the stipulation that they can be re-elected after sitting out for a term if the people want them back. The people should be able to tell in 12 years if they are worth hiring back. This would give us new minds to represent the people right now, not in the past.
The times are changing and we had better be ready. God intended for us to prosper and live full lives while at the same time worshipping him and not materials things. This country was founded on Christian principals and it seems that the people of the USA have forgotten that. There is too much violence in the world and they put it on TV for our children to see. There are too many parents that don’t take the time to teach their children right from wrong and this is sending us to the Devil himself. This virus that is plaguing the world should make some people wake up and turn back to God. If we don’t turn back to God, our country will not survive this virus attack.
At a time when we should come together and work to defeat this virus, it seems that some the politicians that I spoke of earlier are more interested in their own agenda than what is best for the American people. They want to use money that President Trump wants to be used to help the people survive until this thing is over to help planned parenthood with more abortions and build more green energy stuff. The democrat’s leader insisted that $25 million go to the Kennedy Center. How is this helping the average family pay their bills and keep food on the table.
It is politicians like this that are bringing our country down. I think we should all pray that we get through this and then take a good look at all our so called leaders in Congress and do something about it in the next election. It’s going take a long time to recover from the money being spent to keep us afloat. This means we have to come together like our parents and grandparents did during WW II. Had they not worked together we would all be speaking German or Japanese. I will have more later.
Respectfully, Jim Campbell
Pauls Valley
