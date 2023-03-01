Dear Editor,
Concerning the 'Vote YES ON 820' campaign mailers that have been flooding the mail system,
I would like for the public to consider the following.
They want us to legalize marijuana for all persons 21 years and older and in return they say:
a. our police will be free to focus on serious crimes that do real harm. They never state what decree of 'harm' they consider real.
b. it will stop harsh punishments for petty marijuana offenses. If petty marijuana offenses are harsh, this needs to be dealt with by our representatives.
And, to me this is the most insulting:
c. it will raise millions for education and drug treatment.
How many times have we heard something was going to "raise millions for education" and we are still one of the lowest states when it comes to paying our teaches.
And as for drug treatment, why would we make it as easy to get the nation's most popular gateway drug as it is a cigarette (cigarette taxes are paying for cessation benefits).
When you vote on this question, please be informed. When misused, marijuana causes damage to families.
The state of Oklahoma already has medical marijuana and persons 21 years and older are free to buy alcohol.
Please be educated about the state question, read it and then vote your heart not your purse.
Barbara Sprowls
