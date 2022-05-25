Dear Editor,
Our thanks to the following for their donations for the recent Elmore City-Pernell senior girls brunch.
Edward Jones in Pauls Valley, Terry Helvey, Big Iron, Pauls Valley National Bank in Elmore City, Speedy G's, McMillen Tax Service, Thompson Market Place, Oller Insurance, Gas N Go, SPL Control, Lisa Brown, Wooster Funeral Home, Cash & Carry, Badger Den, Chestine Box, Cariole Nelson, Triple Creek Boardwalk, Bull Holler Designs, Kim's Beauty Hut – Kim and Amy, Peacemakers and Blue Daisy.
Thanks also to OHCE clubs from Antioch and Foster for their help in making the ECP Girls Senior Brunch on May 12 a success.
Antioch and Foster OHCE
