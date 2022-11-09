Dear Editor,
The letter from Fred Causley appearing in the Pauls Valley Democrat on Wednesday, October 26th, deserves a response.
Causley asks us to use common sense, think only a bit and use research only a tad to come to a conclusion regarding “assault rifles,” and then fails miserably to do so.
Strictly going by the numbers, his letter is accurate regarding the fact that more people die from hands, fists and feet than rifles in the USA each year, but there are important caveats worth considering. The most important being that the military assault rifle is used to kill many people very quickly and efficiently; whereas hands, fists and feet are typically a one on one form of combat.
Unlike assault rifles, hands, feet and fists are useful parts of our normal anatomy and were not used at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Las Vegas, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York to slaughter multiple innocent victims very quickly and efficiently.
And on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, William Love was pronounced dead in the Saint Francis Trauma Emergency Center after being shot by Michael Louis through a door with an AR-15 semi-automatic high velocity rifle he had purchased only a few hours earlier in the day. Louis also murdered three others.
Some people will say it is not the gun, but most Americans know better.
I have been on both sides of this military style gun, and it is a weapon not intended for a civilized society except in the hands of trained military and law enforcement personnel.
Its design and purpose is very simple; to kill or maim enemy combatants quickly and efficiently. It is not designed for either hunting or sport shooting, or even necessary for one’s self-defense.
As a West Point cadet, I was trained to respect this gun for what it is, and what it is capable of doing to another human being. We were required to always know the location of our weapon and keep it secure.
We were trained to defend our nation and fellow citizens and to never point the gun at anyone we did not intend to kill or maim.
As an emergency physician who was the medical director of the Saint Francis Hospital Trauma Emergency Center, I know all too well the devastating effects of high velocity rounds to the human body.
They create a “tail flash” producing a large temporary cavity up to 12 times the diameter of the bullet. This cavity undulates creating a pressure wave causing severe and irreversible damage to surrounding organs and tissues. The huge exit wound is many times the size of the entrance wound.
Emergency providers can do very little to control the massive bleeding and tissue damage to save the life of a human struck by this type of high velocity projectile. Combine high velocity with a large capacity clip and many human beings can be slaughtered within a matter of minutes. It is the designed purpose of the gun.
Despite what the gun lobby and the NRA may tell you, the majority of Americans are in favor of meaningful gun control.
Arming teachers, health care workers or any other private citizens to protect themselves and others from the effectiveness of this weapon is simply absurd.
The evidence is more guns in a country translates directly into more gun violence. Even if more guns in civilian hands was the solution, everyone would
need to weapon up to this level, and many more innocent human beings would become collateral damage.
Americans favor reasonable gun control, which will not be in violation of the Second Amendment or result in the government confiscating guns not specifically designed for military use.
America without doubt needs background checks and red flag laws to ensure everyone’s Constitutional rights of life and liberty are respected.
But the facts implore you to do something about the semi-automatic, high velocity and large capacity weapons.
Banning and making these weapons illegal, along with a reasonable buy back program has worked in other countries.
Simply raising the age to 21 is not the answer unless these weapons are immediately classified as Class 3 firearms which would require a more thorough and longer waiting period, which most likely would have prevented the deaths of Amanda Glenn, Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen and William Love on that sad day in Tulsa.
The majority of Americans know and deserve better. Yet our elected officials continue to ignore the presence and danger of these weapons in our everyday lives.
The fact that Congress will not do everything in its powers to do something to save the innocent lives of American citizens is deplorable.
Allowing the NRA and gun lobby to dictate the ongoing safety of the majority through contributions to elected positions could be described as “blood money.” I hope this is not true, but I have yet to hear a reasonable and rational explanation not to ban this style of weapon for civilian use.
It is time to do the right thing, stop quibbling, and address the real issues and not the imagined and irrational ones. It is the gun!
John C. Sacra, M.D.
