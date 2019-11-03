Dear Editor,
Pockets of Progress clean-up day was a great success thanks to the large number of volunteers who came together last Saturday, October 26.
At last count, over 190 volunteers joined together to gather 161 bags of trash and 44 loads of brush which they delivered to the PV Transfer Station and Sports Complex on Indian Meridian Road.
Volunteers picked up trash, trimmed trees, cut weeds, cooked hot dogs, provided and delivered supplies and completed many other tasks.
On behalf of the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce, Ministerial Alliance and City of Pauls Valley, I would like to thank the volunteers for their hard work and for joining together to make the day a big success.
We are blessed to live in such a caring community.
Bonnie Meisel
Pauls Valley City Council
