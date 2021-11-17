Dear Editor,
This is regarding “Taking on cat herds in a humane way” (Nov. 10).
Trap-neuter-re-abandon (TNR) programs are not humane and they do not reduce cat populations.
As veterinarian Kay Backues observed in the Tulsa World last year, “[C]at colonies do not decrease in population. Studies have shown there is recruitment of unsterilized cats, and people use them as dumping sites for unwanted pets. Second, these cats often die from disease, predation, trauma and human cruelty.”
Homeless cats are not super-felines who can withstand the many dangers they face outdoors, including contagious diseases, parasites, weather extremes, speeding cars, and attacks by other animals or cruel people.
The average lifespan of a cat who lives outdoors is less than 3 years, compared to 12-15 years for a cat who lives indoors.
Leaving cats on the streets to suffer gruesome deaths by “natural attrition” is not a kind alternative to taking them to a shelter.
TNR also spells suffering and death for billions of birds and other vulnerable wildlife whom free-roaming cats maim and kill every year. Cats are not native species and are not part of the predator-prey ecosystem. They kill whether or not they have been fed.
To protect animals and effectively combat the homeless-cat crisis, people who care should address the root of the problem by pushing for laws requiring that all cats be licensed, microchipped, sterilized, and kept indoors.
Teresa Chagrin
Animal Care and Control Issues Manager
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.