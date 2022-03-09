Dear Editor,
(This is a special message from Becky and Woodie Hill of the Pauls Valley Opry.)
The Pauls Valley Opry is coming up on its 10th year anniversary in November and we just wanted to say “Thank you” to all of the local newspapers for their coverage of our shows throughout the years. The Pauls Valley Democrat has all been so nice in printing our articles and posting pictures of our guests. We couldn’t say thank you enough!
The mission of the Pauls Valley Opry has not changed in 10 years. Our goal was to bring a “Branson type” music venue to our beautiful city of Pauls Valley – a place where folks could bring their kids and grandkids and feel welcomed, loved and entertained in family atmosphere.
Part of that mission was to bring in the best of local and regional artists to our fair city and to put together a group of musicians that were second to none to entertain you at a reasonable admission ticket price.
Most of the guests who appear at the Pauls Valley Opry are from Oklahoma and Texas but we occasionally have guests come from California, Alabama, Louisiana, Virginia and Kansas to entertain the patrons of the Pauls Valley Opry.
Our patrons not only come from the surrounding communities of Pauls Valley but also from every major city and town in Oklahoma. We usually have out of state guests at each show.
Over the 10-year history of the Pauls Valley Opry, we’ve had folks attend the show from nearly every state of the union – even as far away as Alaska. The Pauls Valley Opry has even brought in visitors from Canada and Great Britain!
We are proud to say that the Pauls Valley Opry brings folks each and every month to our beautiful city of Pauls Valley! Not only to the show, but they also frequent our many restaurants, shops and businesses as well.
The Pauls Valley Opry is a tourist attraction and was recognized by Discover Oklahoma as such. Perhaps, you may have seen the Discover Oklahoma episode which featured the Pauls Valley Opry or maybe you have seen the articles in Travel OK about your tourist attraction, the Pauls Valley Opry.
The Pauls Valley Opry, like most business and especially the music venues across the country were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
We closed our doors in April of 2020, we did our annual Pauls Valley Opry in the Park in 2020 and then closed again until May of 2021.
It’s been a struggle to regain our momentum, but the patrons are slowly but surely coming back and it’s sure good to see you all!!
The Pauls Valley Opry has only two revenue streams – ticket sales at the door and the sale of advertisements.
Production and promotion costs have continued to increase but the Pauls Valley Opry has not changed our ticket prices nor our cost to advertise.
We are so honored to have you as patrons and blessed to have each and every one of our advertisers continue to spend their dollars with us. By doing so, our doors stay open and we are able provide a first class music venue with a top-notch band and first-class artists which features a variety of country, rock, southern rock, gospel, blues, folk, bluegrass and classic country music.
The city of Pauls Valley has promoted the vision to make Pauls Valley a place destination and has supported the Pauls Valley Opry by placing ads about other events in Pauls Valley each month.
During the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 our city council and tourism board members, through elections and resignations, the council and board are basically new. After a long tenure, City Manager James Frizzell has retired and Tourism Board Director Jason Selman has resigned. The city council has done a great job in finding replacements for both James and Jason.
Lee Littrell has taken over the reigns as city manager and Becky Ledbetter has assumed the role of tourism director. We know that Lee and Becky will do a great job for Pauls Valley.
Even though, it’s possible that the Pauls Valley Opry may not have their future financial support through the purchasing of ads, the Pauls Valley Opry can only be grateful! We’ve been so blessed that the city of Pauls Valley has supported our vision to bring the city of Pauls Valley a music show of this caliber.
We do not know what the future of the Pauls Valley Opry will look like but we promise until the Lord closes the doors on the Pauls Valley Opry, we will continue to work to bring you the best in music in a family-oriented atmosphere where God is revered, veterans are honored and everyone is made to feel at home – a place where old acquaintances are renewed and new friendships are fostered.
Becky and Woodie Hill
