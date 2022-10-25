Dear Editor,
I would like to share a potentially devastating event that my family experienced recently.
It was early morning on Friday, July 29. My wife was making coffee, she told me the appliance was not working. We live with our son, he came into the kitchen to check the maker out.
All at once there was a loud banging noise coming from our oven. He opened the oven door and black smoke came out. There was a thin layer of black smoke in the house.
We started searching for the source. My son turned on lights in his bathroom, the dishwasher came on!
The lights were going crazy. Going dim and very bright. My son tried to shut off the inside fuse box but was not able to. He shut off the outside main power box.
I went into my son's bedroom. The smoke was heavy there. My son opened the door to the furnace closet. Fire was shooting about 15-18 inches from the back of the furnace.
While my son called 911, I was able to extinguish the flames. My son shut off the gas line.
The fire department made sure there was no further danger of fire. They advised we not stay in the house until an electrician check out the house.
There was not one electrician available or were several days out. My son finally talked to an electrician out of town. He advised him to contact OG&E to check out the power cable to our house.
We contacted OG&E. In the meantime our air conditioner tech repaired the unit. He found the fire was a burning electrical cord, had caused a hole in the gas line resulting in the fire.
He replaced the cord and gas line, when he plugged in the cord he got an intense shock!
We made sure all power was off and went to a motel for two days.
The OG&E lineman came on Saturday and found the power line was faulty. He temporarily repaired the cable. He came back on Sunday and replaced the cable.
The man my son talked to mentioned it was probably caused by a “floating neutral” as a result of the insulation being worn through and power surges throughout the house.
Severe shock or worse and fire will result from this hazard.
Since our insurance deductible was higher than the damages, we had $1,200 plus paid out of pocket.
We trim our tree about every year. Limbs rubbing against the cable will wear the insulation over a period of time.
Not one person I talked with ever heard of a “floating neutral.”
Driving around town there are many homes that their power lines are passing through large trees.
I thought perhaps the Democrat, as a public safety service, could alert readers to the very real danger and keep power lines free of damage, especially from heavy tree limbs.
P.S. I praise our Lord above that this didn't happen at 2 or 3 o'clock in the morning. I'm convinced my family and I would be fatal statistics in the Democrat.
Dewey Blackwell
