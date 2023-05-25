Dear Editor,
The first rule of being a hero is to deny that you are a hero.
Back in the late '80s I was teaching eighth grade math. One day while students were changing classes a teenage boy walked up to another teenage boy standing in front of me and hit him a roundhouse blow to the rib cage.
Without going through the details I pinned the teenager who threw the punch face first against the lockers by the library door next to my classroom. I knew he had something in his hand but didn’t know what.
Shirley Tennison, the librarian, heard the commotion and had just stepped up to the door to see what was going on. When I looked down to see what he had in his hand she said, “Oh my. He has a knife.” He had stabbed the boy standing in front of me.
I had to talk him out of the knife. Other students had already pressed in on us to see what was happening. If he had tried to break free he could very easily have cut them.
The boy who got stabbed was fortunate. The knife had hit a rib and he just had a small cut on his left side. It was nothing that a bandaid couldn’t handle.
The school board called me a hero. They were a relatively new board and didn’t know about the time when I had to subdue a student who went berserk and started throwing desks at another student across the classroom.
Fortunately, no one got hurt. One student did get a scratch on the back of his hand. Unfortunate for me, this was while I was doing my student teaching.
I was no hero. In both cases I was right there and took control of the situation. Many other teachers would have done the same.
No guns were involved.
Mark Owen, the Navy SEAL who wrote the book “No Easy Day” about the mission to take out Osama Bin Laden, followed up his account of that mission with a second book titled “No Hero.” It’s his life story. Mark gets it. He admits he is no hero.
My dad was a police officer here in Pauls Valley for several years. He had a childhood friend, S.J. Orr, who also became a police officer.
S.J. worked in a small New Mexico town just off of Route 66. He, too, was a career man.
One night he and another officer were forced to kill a man who had taken a family hostage. It was a horrific incident. S.J. retired after that.
He stopped by to visit with my dad several years later. He told him all of the horrifying details and then told him, “Dawson, I haven’t slept in five years.” S.J. got it. He was no hero.
One more story my dad told me. The last train robbery to take place in the United States took place just outside of Maysville.
When the towns people got word of it one local man decided he was going to apprehend the train robbers single-handedly. He jumped on his horse and chased after them. He wasn’t gone long. He came back with one of his eyes shot out.
May 24th marks the one-year anniversary of the Uvalde massacre. Stop calling them school shootings. Call them what they are – massacres.
I fear we’ve become jaded. Uvalde wasn’t the first massacre and there have been more since then.
One thing is certain, though. Someone somewhere is plotting the next massacre.
Guns are bountiful. People, including the gunmen, are dying at an epidemic rate. Whoever takes the gunman out is always hailed as a hero.
Mental illness is almost always cited as being the reason behind the shooting yet no legislature is willing to offer substantial help for the mentally ill or to step up to the plate to prevent guns from being so accessible.
The news oftentimes reports, “The guns were bought legally.” That statement is beyond lame.
I once told a friend, a gun fanatic, about the two incidents I mentioned at the beginning of this article. He asked me, “But Steve, don’t you wish you would have had a gun?”
“Hell no. You don’t throw gas on a fire to put it out. You snuff out the fuel source.”
Steve Jarman
