Dear Editor,
A big Thank You to all the donors and volunteers who made Samaritan September a HUGE blessing for the food pantry!
We would not exist without You!
There are 14 churches who participated in Samaritan Sunday. The Lindsay Walmart and Pauls Valley Walmart both gave us grants.
Because of everyone’s monetary donations, we were able to buy food and get free commodities from the Regional Food Bank at a cost of 27 cents per pound.
When we began in 1978 we averaged serving 30 households per month.
In October we served 209 households, which included 679 individuals.
Take a bow! Every donor and every volunteer are important figures in this ministry. Thank you very much and God Bless each of you!
The Samaritans
