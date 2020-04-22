To the Editor and the people of Oklahoma
In my last rant, I posed the question (what happened to all the statesmen?) Well , I did a little thinking and we have elected a few that I would call statesmen, but their political parties have held them back from doing anything for the people. Term limits should fix this problem.
One that I feel is a real statesman is our President, Donald Trump. He didn’t start out as a young man to become a politician. He was a business man just like our for-fathers and ran for the highest office in the land to help the people and try to end the corruption in our government. He was once a Democrat and switched to Republican because the Democrats are not the same party that produced JFK. I can relate as I too was a registered Democrat until they got too far left and more Communist or Socialist than Democrats. It kind of started with LBJ and his great society when he and his Democratic cronies moved the money in Social Security to the general fund to pay for the welfare programs and say they borrowed it. Well it hasn’t been paid back.
The Democratic party doesn’t like having a person that is not a part of the political establishment being in the Presidency. They have done everything they could think of to destroy Trump, yet he is still working 20 hours a day for the people and donates his salary to charity. They tried to get him for colluding with the Russians and that didn’t work, so they tried to impeach him for something he did not do, but the previous Vice-president did do. Donald Trump has brought this economy back faster than anyone since right after Word War II and without any help from Congress. Even in the midst of the crisis of the Covid-19 virus, they are still trying to blame Trump for everything. I heard Pelosi say that Trump was handed a booming economy and now it is in shambles. The economy was far from booming Trump took office, just the opposite, it was hurting. Donald Trump needs our prayers to our God to carry him through this crisis. I think he will bring our economy back after this crisis is over.
Some of the Democratic governors are getting bit carried away with their power during the virus crisis. One made people leave a church parking lot on Easter Sunday when they were sitting in their cars and listening to the service on the radio. Nobody was getting too close to anyone else. One governor won’t even let people work in their yards or even go out on their own lake in a boat. She banned sales of any type of gardening supplies and made it illegal for more than two people to be together. One governor removed the voter ID law from their state in the name of health issues. Bull crap, they only want to be able to cheat in the next election. Why do the large stores get to stay open and the small stores do not? The small stores could ware masks and stay 6 ft. away from people. Why liquor stores and lottery sales can stay open and you can’t attend church even in your car. I say open it back up and use a little common sense and get this economy going. Maybe that is the problem, we’re really short on common sense in some government instances.
It really doesn’t matter what Trump does, the Democrats will fight him over it. He said that only he had the power to open the country back up and they said (how dare you ), then he said he would leave it to each governor to open his own state provided they follow certain guidelines and they said ( how dare you.) I think Trump is doing the best anyone can expect. After all, the whole world is shut down. Let’s all pray for him and our country and quit bickering. God will help if you let Him.
Respectfully, Jim Campbell
