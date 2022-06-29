Dear Editor,
In July of 2015 Governor Mary Fallin closed the Southern Oklahoma Resource Center. Between the time when the decision was made to close its doors and the time when the doors were closed 19 helpless people died as a result of this action.
As Grace Donaldson so poignantly pointed out in her letter to the editor in the Pauls Valley Daily Democrat the week following S.O.R.C’s closing, they were people who had to wear adult diapers. They couldn’t tell you what they needed much less what they wanted.
More deaths followed. The 20th person to die was another of S.O.R.C.’s former residents, a bedfast man who had been placed in the nursing home on the south side of town.
In 2018 I was asked to speak with a group of Democrat candidates at a rally in Shawnee. I told them about the residents who died as a result of S.O.R.C. being closed. I told them about the 20th man dying.
Children were present at this event so I said that I would not give them any details about his death other than he was bedfast. If they wanted more details I would visit with them after I stepped down off the stage.
There was a woman sitting at the back of the room who spoke out loud and clear. “He was raped. His name was Richard and he was my brother.”
She told of how their father, after learning about what had happened to him, brought him home and that’s where he died.
Did any of the people who cry out that abortion is wrong shed tears for these people? No. The only people who shed tears were their family and friends.
In 2018 Pauls Valley was one of five towns in Oklahoma to lose their hospitals. Governor Fallin rejected the federal money offered as part of the Affordable Care Act.
Hospital workers and local citizens tried desperately to keep it open.
On the day its doors were closed one lady, a long-time resident of Pauls Valley, called her daughter and asked her to take her to the emergency room. She was having chest pains.
When they got to the emergency room they had just turned out the lights and locked the doors. The daughter raced her mother to the Purcell hospital. They made it to the hospital but her mother died in the parking lot.
Did the people who cry that abortion is wrong shed tears for this lady? No. Only family and friends.
People cry out about their second amendment rights, yet we had another school massacre at Uvalde, Texas.
Did those people who cry out about their second amendment rights shed tears for the children and teachers at Robb Elementary? No. Many of them searched for ways to defend their right to own guns.
The only people who shed tears were those who lost their children, their family and friends.
Roe v. Wade was overturned this past week. Pro-life supporters are jubilant.
In Oklahoma, women who are victims of rape and incest and women who must terminate their pregnancy to save their own lives no longer have a right to seek a doctor’s assistance. Abortion is illegal.
We have been a nation for two hundred forty-six years, now. Since we first became a nation people have toiled, been beaten and died to gain the rights and freedoms that we enjoy today.
Yet, for the first time in our history we have witnessed a basic, fundamental right taken away from us – a woman’s basic right to make decisions concerning their own bodies.
"Women's rights are human rights. I stand by them and with them in their defense. I pray for those who shed tears."
Steve Jarman
