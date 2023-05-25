Dear Editor,
The Oklahoma Home and Community Education (OHCE) clubs from Antioch and Foster give their thanks for the help they received in making the Elmore City-Pernell girls' senior brunch on May 15 a success.
Those helping include Old Glory Bank, Oller Insurance Agency, Thompson's Market Place, McMillen Tax Service, Cariol Nelson, Pauls Valley National Bank in Elmore City, SPL Control LLC, Big Iron Oilfield Services, Gas N Go, Speedy G's, Edward Jones in Pauls Valley, Cash and Carry, Chestine Box, Wooster Funeral Home, Chris Faucett, Blue Daisy, Bull Holler Designs, Big Foot Country Crossing Cafe, Terry Helvey, Gene Wood, Triple Creek Broadwalk Cafe, Kim's Beauty Hut (Kim and Amy), Peacemakers, Lisa Shepherd and Mary Lou Parshall.
Ron Endler
