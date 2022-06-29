Dear Editor,
How fortunate we are in Pauls Valley to have such amazing talent that exists for our listening pleasure at the Pauls Valley Opry.
Every first Saturday night of each month we have such a terrific opportunity to enjoy a powerhouse of entertainment at the junior high school auditorium.
Woodie and Becky Hill have compiled a wonderful group of singers and musicians for you to enjoy.
It is a fun and relaxed atmosphere that will keep your toes tapping and put a smile on your face.
We encourage all of you to mark your calendars for this event. You'll be glad you did.
The next show is Saturday, July 2nd at 6:30, with an amazing lineup of performers. Hope to see you there.
Wadonna Green
Darrell Person
