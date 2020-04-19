Twenty-five years ago, I was traveling from home to work when I heard the tragic news that there had been a large explosion in downtown Oklahoma City.
I rushed to work and turned on the TV to see that the explosion was at the Alfred P. Murrah Building. All of us at the Pauls Valley Democrat were in awe and wondering what to do as a media outlet.
Managing Editor Susie Williams sent me, along with Jan Williams and Darla Clemmens from advertising, to the site to get some photos and any information we could secure, while Susie and News Editor Donna Milligan gathered information for the story.
Jan drove her car, and it was the quickest trip I have ever made from Pauls Valley to Oklahoma City; we were on the scene about 45 minutes after the attack.
We were instructed to go to the YMCA, but didn’t know the area well enough to find it. We saw some other media people in an area, so we stopped, and I followed them.
The area was roped off by OKC officers, and we were not able to get very close. As we were moving to an area nearer to the Murrah Building, we were met by a group of people coming out of the area, saying there was second bomb.
It really didn’t register to me or the other photographers, and we continued to the other area. We were able to get on the roof of a garage a couple of blocks away. I got some decent photos from the rooftop.
A couple of photographers said they heard we could get closer from another spot, so we moved, but by the time we got close to the new spot, it had been closed down. I was able to take some shots down the road toward the half-shelled building – which was our front-page dominant photo – and also get some of the people working in the area.
We stayed about an hour and then headed back to Pauls Valley to meet our late afternoon deadline. As soon as I got back, I went straight to the darkroom and started the process of getting pictures of the bombing for our paper.
As I went through the pictures, I had no idea of what I had witnessed, and really wouldn’t until later, when everything started coming out about the domestic terrorism.
