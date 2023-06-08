The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma received more than 547,277 pounds of food donations and $71,194 as part of the National Association of Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 13.
Oklahomans were asked to leave a bag of nonperishable food donations by their mailbox back on May 13.
Letter carriers across central and western Oklahoma collected the donations and transported them to various post offices for Regional Food Bank volunteers to sort. In the Oklahoma City metro, 373 volunteers helped sort donations at 20 post office sites.
"The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is such a unique and incredible opportunity to help thousands of Oklahomans living with hunger" said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank.
“Without the help of the letter carriers who collected donations and our hard-working volunteers who sorted them all, this event would not have been possible.”
In total, the drive will help the Regional Food Bank to provide more than 547,277 meals to Oklahomans living with hunger.
Donations will stay local and benefit Regional Food Bank partners in the more than 200 communities across central and western Oklahoma where it was collected.
The Regional Food Bank works with a number of partner agencies in just about every town in Garvin County.
In Pauls Valley that includes the Samaritans of Pauls Valley and Delta Community Action food pantries, Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program housed in the local senior citizens center and a number of summer food programs.
"This drive is essential to keeping the shelves stocked at our partners across our 53-county service area. We are so thankful to the letter carriers for continuing their commitment to fighting hunger and our sponsors for ensuring the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is a success,” Dykstra said.
“We also want to thank all of the volunteers who continue to donate their time and energy to our mission.”
Since 1992, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has collected more than 13 million pounds of food and raised $10,198,979 dollars to fight hunger in Oklahoma.
