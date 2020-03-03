Pulse of the Voters Poll
Obituaries
Willie Jean Retana, 89, of Modesto, California, formerly of Pauls Valley, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Hughson, Calif. She was born June 19, 1930 in Temple, Okla., to Russell Daniel Duncan and Ada Mae Griffith Duncan.
Linda Joyce Scroggins of Pauls Valley passed away February 17, 2020 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 78 years. Linda Joyce Springer was born May 5, 1941 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to Callie Mae (Holt) and Lee Roy Springer. Linda was raised in this area and is a graduate of Pauls Valley High …
Catherine "Cathy" (Peel) Perkins of Pauls Valley passed away February 14, 2020 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 54. Cathy Peel was born November 29, 1965 in New Iberia, LA. She married Jeff Perkins in 1989 in Pauls Valley. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ann and Rober…
