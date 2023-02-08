A 10-minute lull at the end of the first half and start of the second spelled doom for the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers in Tuesday's game with Davis.
The Wolves extended a five-point lead to 19 with 14 straight points in the Lady Panthers scoring drought enroute to a 44-28 win at the Panther Gymnasium.
The game went back-and-forth early on as two teams exchanged baskets over the opening five minutes. Chloe Summers scored nine points in an 11-2 run by the Wolves at the end of the first quarter as Davis took the lead for good. Summers hit a pair of 3-pointers and a traditional 3-pointer as Davis grabbed a 16-9 lead.
A Jazmin Nunez 3-pointer for the Lady Panthers at the four-minute mark of the second quarter cut the lead to five but that would be the last PV basket until the two-minute mark of the third quarter.
Summers would score eight of the Lady Wolves 14 points in the run that put the game out of reach.
Laney English and Addy Green hit back-to-back jumpers to end the Lady Panther drought and cut the lead to 39-18 at the end of the third.
Davis opened up a 23-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter before PV made a late push with 3-pointers by Isabella Gutierrez and Katie Barahona that cut the final margin to 16.
Nunez paced the Lady Panthers with 7 points. Gutierrez added 6, Green 4, Kadence Newsom 4, Barahona 3, Laney English 2 and Kylie Idleman 2. Summers led all scorers with 19 points. Preslee Hunt was the only other player in double figures finishing with 12.
Pauls Valley host rival Purcell on Thursday before traveling to Lindsay on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.