A 23-1 run over the final four minutes of the first half and the entire third quarter allowed the Pauls Vlaley Lady Panthers to avenge an earlier loss to Lexington in a 58-22 win.
Pauls Valley's defense came up huge over the final 20 minutes by holding the Lady Bulldogs to seven total points. The offense was steady for four quarters behind a career high 17 points by Hannah Raper.
Lexington came into the game to shut down the Lady Panthers leading scorer Jazmin Nunez. They did just that holding her to two points but the other Lady Panthers stepped up on offense as 11 different players scored in the game.
Raper hit a 3-pointer to start the game and Pauls Valley never trailed as they scored the first seven points of the game. Lexington got as close as five on two different occasions in the first quarter but a traditional three-point play by Kylie Idleman gave PV a 10-point lead midway through the period.
The Lady Bulldogs rallied late in the quarter cutting the lead to six but a late basket by Raper pushed the lead back out to eight, 19-11 at the end of the quarter.
The lead stayed around the eight-point mark over the opening four minutes of the second quarter. Pauls Valley's defense clamped down over the final four minutes and finished the half on a 9-0 and a 32-15 lead.
The Lady Panthers opened up the second half with 14 straight points and extended the run to 23 straight points. A free throw by Sample ended the scoreless streak but PV extended the run to 27-1 at the start of the fourth.
The Panthers finished out the game with their starters on the bench and finished off Lexington by 26-points.
After Raper, Isabella Gutierrez added 9, Kyra McCurtain 7, Idleman 6, Jaylye Stokex 4, Isabella Hicks 4, Gracie Ammons 4, Nunez 2, Laney English 2, Kadence Newsom 2 and Addy Green 1.
Pauls Valley's game on Tuesday with Purcell has been moved to Monday afternoon at 3:15 p.m. in Purcell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.