Washington's Cash Andrews hit a pair of buzzer beaters in the second half of Tuesday's game with the Pauls Valley Panthers. His 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter gave the Warriors a 45-43 lead and his 3-point shot at the end of regulation gave Washington a 58-56 win.
The Warriors jumped out quickly in the game with a 15-2 run over the opening five minutes of the game and led 22-8 early in the second quarter.
The Pauls Valley defense then shut down the Washington offense holding them scoreless for over five minutes of the second quarter.
Jacob Medina caught fire for the Panthers on offense scoring 10 points in a 19-0 run that gave PV their first lead of the game at 27-22 with less than two minutes to play. Jon Grimmett added five points in the run and Maddex Prince a 3-pointer.
Over the final minute, Washington scored an 8-1 run that included a buzzer beating shot by Haydon Hicks for a 30-28 half time lead.
The final 16 minutes was a back-and-forth affair with 13 lead changes and the game tied on five different occasions The largest lead by either team was three points.
With under 30 seconds to play, Washington had the ball and a one-point lead 55-54. The Warriors were bringing the ball up-court when PV's Justin Humphrey came up with a steal and a lay-up for a 56-55 lead.
Humphrey would come up with another steal with 15 seconds left and Washington had to foul to stop the clock and get the ball back. PV missed a pair of free throws with 12.2 seconds left.
Washington moved the ball up-court. They made several passes against a tough Panther defense before Andrews got the ball at the top of the key. With time running down Andrews got off a shot with a hand in his face and it fell as the buzzer sounded for the two-point win.
Hicks led the Warrior offense with 22 points (four 3-pointers). Andrews added 16 ( three 3-pointers) and Mason Adams 11 (two 3-pointers).
Medina had a career high 28 points (three 3-pointers) to lead the Panthers. Jon Grimmett added 8, Justin Humphrey 7, Prince 5 (one 3-pointer), Jack Hamilton 5, Tanner Perry 2 and Jorge Fabela 1.
Pauls Valley opens play in the Charles K. Healty Classic in Lindsay with Dickson at 4:20 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.