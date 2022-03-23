Pauls Valley junior Jazmin Nunez and senior Mason Prince were among the five area players named to the 2021-22 Canadian Valley All-Conference teams.
Nunez was named 1st Team All-Conference along with Logan Pruitt of Davis, Maddie Richardson of Washington and Taryn Phillips and Kamryn Perry of Lindsay.
Members of the 2nd Team All-Conference were Kenna Esparza and KK Eck of Purcell, Chloe Summers of Davis, Summer Fergerson of Bridge Creek and Rylee Beason of Lexington.
Whitney Wade of Marlow was the Conference MVP and Scptt Tahah of Marlow was Coach of the Year.
Mason Prince was 2nd Team Canadian Valley All-Conference on the boy’s side along with Avery Payne and Jace Gilbert of Marlow, Hayden Hicks of Washington, Mitchell Henson of Lindsay.
First team All Conference was Nate Willis, Malachi Evans and Hayden Ice of Purcell, Jacob Ojeda of Bridge Creek and Cash Andrews of Washington.
Josiah Johnson of Marlow was the conference MVP and Roger Raper of Purcell was Coach of the Year.
Girl’s Conference champs were: 7th - Washington; 8th - Washington; 9th - Pauls Valley; Varsity - Marlow. Boy’s conference champs were: 7th - Lindsay 8th - Lindsay 9th - Paul Valley Varsity - Purcell
