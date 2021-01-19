Amparano steals one from Wynnewood
He only scored four points in the game but a steal and layup by Davry Amparano with less than 20 seconds to go Monday night lifted the Elmore City-Pernell Badgers to a 46-44 win over Wynnewood.
The game was back-and forth throughout the fourth quarter with three lead changes and game tied on three different occasions. Wynnewood was working the clock late in the game with score tied at 44. Elmore City was applying pressure on every pass and Amparano got his hand of the ball near mid court off a pass and raced to the end for a layup and a two-point lead.
Wynnewood pushed the ball back down the court and got three shot at the basket but couldn’t get anything to fall as Elmore held on for the win.
It was all Elmore City early in the game as the Badgers raced out to a double digit lead. Andrew Sawyer scored 7 points to lead ECP out to a 19-7 lead. Brian Burney cut the lead back to single digits with a 3-pointer late in the quarter cutting the lead to 19-10.
That sparked the Savages as they began the second quarter on a 14-5 run that tied the game 24. Adam Fields scored 10 points in the run including a pair of 3-pointers, one the old fashioned way.
Elmore got back on track in the final minute with a 7-2 run giving them a 31-26 lead at the break. Sawyer paced the late run with three points.
ECP’s Tyler Martin hit the first basket of the second half to five the Badgers a seven-point lead. Wynnewood would go on a 10-2 ru that including back-to-back 3-pointers by Moses Gibson for a 36-35 lead. Martin, who had all six points for ECP in the quarter, hit a late jumper cutting the WW lead to one.
Fields started the fourth quarter with a basket giving WW a 3-point lead. Sawyer scored three straight for ECP to tie the game and make for the interesting finish. Fields had all six of Wynnewood’s points in the quarter and Sawyer had the Badgers first five. Martin tied the game at 44 late but the heroics belonged to Amparano with the steal and lay-in for the win.
Fields led all scorers with 23 points. Zac Ray added 8, Gibson 6, Burney 5 and Adolfo Gutierrez 2. Sawyer led the Badgers with 20 points. Martin added 14, D.J. Frazier 6, Amparano 4 and Dalton Foster 2.
Both teams will begin play in the Bulldog Bash on Thursday. Wynnewood will face Ringling at 4 p.m. in Healdton while Elmore will face Turner at 4 p.m. in Wilson.
Lady Savages blow open tight game cruise to win
The Wynnewood Lady Savages blew open a tight game with a 17-4 run in the first half and cruised to a 37-29 win over Elmore City-Pernell on Monday.
The Lady Badgers tied the game at 4-4 on an Emily Sawyer free throw early in the first half. Zaya Smith’s 3-pointer started the big run that pushed the lead out to six midway through the first period. A Laci Lewis basket late in the period for Elmore City cut the lead to three 11-8 at the end of the quarter.
Gracey Dotson started the second quarter with a basket in the lane and that led to 10 straight points by the Lady Savages, G. Doston had seven of the 10 points as Wynnewood took a 21-8 lead.
The two teams exchanged free throws exchanged free throws in the final minute of the half as Wynnewood took a 23-10 lead at the break.
Wynnewood increased their lead to 17 points with four straight to start the second half behind buckets from Jaidyn Delatorre and Tyley Dotson. Elmore would get going in the second half of the third quarter with a pair of baskets by Sawyer and Riddle to cut the lead back to 13 heading into the final quarter.
Again, Wynnewood would increase their lead to 17 with baskets by T. Dotson and Smith.
Kynlee Patterson hit a three pointer for the Lady Badgers cutting the lead to 14. The teams exchanges points until the one-minute mark when the Lady Badgers got hot. Trailing by 16 points, ECP went on an 8-0 run in the final minute cutting the final margin to 8. Patterson had 5 points in the run including a 3-pointer and Riddle hit a 3-pointer.
Patterson finished with a game high 13 points to lead ECP. Riddle added 7, Trinity Taylor 4, Sawyer 3 and Laci Lewis 2. Smith led the way for Wynnewood with 10 points. T. Dotson and G. Dotson each had 7, Natalie Hill 6, Seezan Thompson 5 and Delatorre 2.
Both teams begin play in the Bulldog Bash in Healdton and Wilson on Thursday. Elmore plays at 2:30 p.m. in Wilson while Wynnewood faces Ringling at 2:30 p.m. in Healdton.
