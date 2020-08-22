The Elmore City-Pernell Badgers had a great scrimmage Thursday evening against 3A Bethel at Jerry Wheeler Field.
ECP's defense dominated for most of the night. They had a couple of interceptions including one that led to a pick six to start the game.
The front four put pressure on the Bethel quarterbackk all evening. They picked up a couple of sacks and had several stops in the backfield.
The Badger offense was able to move the ball down the field for a couple of touchdowns. Coach Lewis got carries to several different backs in his flex bone look. The offensive line did a great job of blocking in both the run game and during the few passes thrown.
Elmore City was supposed to open the regular season Friday with Konawa. Konawa has had to cancel that game because of COVID. ECP is looking to fill that spot or their open date.
