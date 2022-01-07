The Byng Pirates blew open a tight game in the semifinals of the Charles K. Heatly Arena with a 17-6 run and then held on for a 54-48 win over the Pauls Valley Panthers Friday night.
Pauls Valley led 3-0 and 6-5 but it was all Byng after that opening up a 14-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. The game changing run started late in the first quarter and rolled through most of the second quarter. Carter Colombe had 9 points in the run that gave the Pirates a 27-15 lead. PV hit four straight points in the final 90 seconds cutting the lead to 10 at the break.
Jack Hamilton had four points in a mini spurt to start the second half as PV cut the lead to five. Caden Alzin hit a 3-pointer for Byng to start a 9-2 jaunt at the end of third that ended with Keith Cook hitting a layup at the buzzer for a 38-26 lead.
Pauls Valley clawed their way back cutting the lead to seven after back-to-back baskets by Johnny Grimmett. The Pirates lone senior, Kade Streater, came up big for Byng in the fourth quarter with all 8 of his points. Streater gave Byng a 51-39 lead with under two minutes to go with a layup.
Pauls Valley made one last push finishing on a 9-3 run. Humphrey had three points in the run and Mason Prince and Jacob Medina both hit 3-pointers cutting the final margin to 54-48.
Humphrey led all scorers with 17 points. Medina added 9, Prince and Hamilton 8 each, Grimmett 4 and Deacon Davidson 2. Columbe led the Pirates with 13. Cooper McCage added 12, Streater 8, Azlin 7, Camby Poorbuffalo 5, Bahum Grant-Louie 4, Bo Boatwright 3 and Keith Cook 2.
Pauls Valley played in the third place game at 4 p.m. today and Byng was in the tittle game at 6:40 p.m.
