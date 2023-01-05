The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers had the No. 13 Comanche Lady Indians on the ropes the entire game in the opener at the Charles K. Heatly Invitational on Thursday. A late push by the Lady Indians allowed them to slip past Pauls Valley for a 38-34 win.
The game was tight from the opening tip. The largest lead by either team was five points and the game was tied on seven different occasions and there were 12 lead changes.
The Lady Panthers got off to a good start with five different players scoring in the opening quarter and PV clinging to a 12-11 lead.
In the second quarter, the two teams combined for three baskets, all 3-pointers. Comanche's Kylie Roden hit one and Jazmin Nunez and Kyra McCurtain hit one each for the Lady Panthers as PV grabbed an 18-14 lead at the break.
Comanche got off to a fast start in the second half tying the game at 20 two minutes in. The Lady Panthers got on track late with a 9-4 run as PV opened up the largest lead of the game at 29-24.
A hot start by Comanche quickly turned the game around with a 10-3 run for a 34-32 lead with just over three minutes remaining. PV tied the game at 34 on a Jaylye Stokes basket with 2:15 remaining.
Comanche won the game at the line as they hit 4-of-6 free throws in the final two minutes for a 38-24 win.
The Lady Indians finished 10-of-16 from the line while the Lady Panthers finished 1-of-3 from the stripe.
McCurtain finished with a game high 14 points for the Lady Panthers. Nunez added 12, and Isabella Gutierrez, Hannah Raper, Gracie Ammons and Stokes each scored two. Gracee Miller led Comanche with 12 points.
Pauls Valley will face Dickson in a consolation game at 12:40 p.m. at the Leopard Arena.
