Five Garvin County Schools have extended their seasons by at least one week after making the Oklahoma State Football Playoffs that begin Friday at various schools across the state.
Lindsay, Maysville, Pauls Valley, Stratford and Wynnewood will all be vying for a state title. Lindsay and Wynnewood will both be at home while Maysville, Pauls Valley and Stratford will all be on the road in Week One of the playoffs.
Lindsay is making their 15th straight appearance in the playoffs. The last time they didn't make the playoffs was in 2007. In those 14 years, Lindsay has won at least one playoff game including making it to the semifinals in 2011. Lindsay (7-3) will host 5-5 Kingston. The Redskins are back in the playoffs after mssing out in the 2021 season.
Maysville is making their seventh straight appearance and their eighth in the last nine years. They have won at least one game in three of those six years. Maysville (7-3) will be on the road to 8-1 Wilson (Henryetta). Wilson last made the playoffs in 2020.
Pauls Valley (6-4) is making their third straight appearance in the Class 3A playoffs. This will be the second straight year they have faced a private school in the opening round as they travel to Metro Christian. Metro is 10-0 on the season and ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 3A. Metro has been to the playoffs 20 out of the last 21 years, including back-to-back straight championships in 2020 and 2019 in Class 2A.
Stratford is back in the Class A playoffs after missing out last year. The Bulldogs (8-2) finished third in the district and will be making the trip to 8-2 Christian Heritage. Christian Heritage is also returing to the playoffs after missing last year.
Wynnewood also missed out on the playoffs a year ago but have returned after finishing second in their their district. The Savages (8-2) will host 8-2 Minco who is making their 13th straight appearance. Minco has one at least one game in the playoffs in 11 of those 12 years.
Here is a list of all the playoffs in the state.
Class 6A-I
Bixby (9-1), bye
Enid (5-5) at Edmond Memorial (4-6)
Edmond North (3-7) at Jenks (8-2)
Mustang (8-2), bye
Tulsa Union (10-0), bye
Norman (3-7) at Broken Arrow (4-6)
Westmoore (3-7) at Owasso (6-4)
Norman North (8-2), bye
Class 6A-II
Stillwater (10-0), bye
Bartlesville (4-6) at Lawton (7-3)
Putnam North (2-8) at Tulsa Booker T. Washington (6-4)
Deer Creek (9-1), bye
Choctaw (9-1), bye
Putnam City (4-6) at Sand Springs (6-4)
Tahlequah (3-7) at Ponca City (5-5)
Muskogee (9-1), bye
Class 5A
Piedmont (6-4) at Midwest City (8-2)
McAlester (8-2) at Collinsville (9-1)
Claremore (5-5) at Coweta (10-0)
El Reno (5-5) at McGuinness (5-1)
Lawton MacArthur (6-4) at Carl Albert (8-2)
Tulsa Bishop Kelley (5-5) at Del City (8-2)
Sapulpa (7-3) at Grove (10-0)
Guthrie (8-2) at Elgin (8-2)
Class 4A
Newcastle (5-5) at Elk City (9-1)
Tulsa McLain (5-5) at Hilldale (8-2)
Broken Bow (7-3) at Cushing (10-0)
Weatherford (5-4) at Blanchard (7-3)
Chickasha (7-3) at Tuttle (8-2)
Ada (7-3) at Wagoner (7-3)
Miami (6-4) at Poteau (8-2)
Bethany (9-1) at Clinton (5-3)
Class 3A
Pauls Valley (6-4) at Tulsa Metro Christian (10-0)
Muldrow (8-2) at Tulsa Cascia Hall (8-2)
Bristow (6-4) at Tulsa Lincoln Christian (9-1)
Kingfisher (7-3) at Lone Grove (8-2)
Anadarko (4-6) at Heritage Hall (9-1)
Tulsa Holland Hall (5-5) at Stigler (8-2)
Berryhill (5-4) at Verdigris (9-1)
Marlow (7-3) at Perkins-Tryon (8-2)
Class 2A
Crossings Christian (8-2) at Millwood (9-1)
Kingston (5-5) at Lindsay (7-3)
Henryetta (5-5) at Eufaula (8-1)
Sperry (6-4) at Sequoyah (Claremore) (9-1)
Frederick (7-3) at Davis (9-1)
Hennessey (7-3) at Chandler (7-3)
Pawhuska (6-4) at Tulsa Victory Christian (7-3)
Hugo (7-3) at Prague (9-1)
Spiro (6-4) at Vian (8-2)
Vinita (8-2) at Kiefer (9-1)
Newkirk (5-5) at Jones (7-3)
Community Christian (6-4) at Holdenville (9-1)
Beggs (6-4) at Owasso Rejoice Christian (10-0)
Warner (8-2) at Idabel (7-2)
Atoka (5-5) at Washington (10-0)
Luther (6-4) at Oklahoma Christian School (8-2)
Class A
Snyder (4-6) at Fairview (10-0)
Stratford (8-2) at Christian Heritage (8-2)
Chelsea (7-3) at Stroud (7-2)
Commerce (6-4) at Pocola (6-4)
Cashion (4-6) at Ringling (10-0)
Burns Flat-Dill City (8-2) at Walters (9-1)
Haskell (5-5) at Colcord (10-0)
Mounds (5-5) at Tonkawa (9-1)
Allen (6-4) at Hominy (10-0)
Central Sallisaw (6-3) at Quapaw (9-1)
Hooker (7-3) at Boone-Apache (8-2)
Minco (8-2) at Wynnewood (8-2)
Fairland (6-4) at Gore (10-0)
Woodland (6-4) at Hartshorne (7-3)
Dibble (5-5) at Crescent (8-1)
Mangum (7-3) at Mooreland (5-5)
Class B
Pond Creek-Hunter (4-6) at Laverne (8-1)
Cyril (5-5) at Covington-Douglas (8-2)
Webbers Falls (6-4) at Keota (7-2)
Barnsdall (7-3) at Weleetka (8-2)
Canton (4-6) at Velma-Alma (7-3)
Turpin (8-2) at Ringwood (5-5)
Broken Arrow Summit Christian (3-7) at Tulsa Regent Prep (9-0)
Welch (8-2) at Quinton (7-2)
Gans (2-7) at Dewar (9-0)
Davenport (6-4) at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale (5-4)
Balko-Forgan (6-3) at Oklahoma Bible (10-0)
Southwest Covenant (5-4) at Waurika (6-3)
Yale (4-6) at Wetumka (8-1)
Caddo (6-3) at Arkoma (5-4)
Wilson (4-6) at Seiling (9-1)
Cherokee (4-6) at Hollis (7-2)
Class C
Ryan (7-3) at Waynoka (10-0)
Coyle (6-4) at Thackerville (6-4)
Graham-Dustin (7-3) at Bartlesville Wesleyan Christian (9-1)
Buffalo (6-4) at Mountain View-Gotebo (6-3)
Medford (5-5) at Tipton (10-0)
Maysville (7-3) at Wilson (Henryetta) (8-1)
Oaks (6-4) at Maud (10-0)
Timberlake (9-1) at Geary (5-5)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.