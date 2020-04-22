Two Garvin County girls were honored by the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association last week.
Stratford’s Laney Anderson was named to the All-District West squad. Anderson helped lead the Lady Bulldogs to a 24-4 record and a No. 10 ranking in Class 2A.
Stratford won District, was a Regional Consolation Champion and finished the season in the Area Tournament losing a 3-point battle to #14 Cashion.
Katlyn Davenport was named to the All-Region Middle West Squad.
Davenport led the Lady Panthers in scoring and helped the team to a 16-10 record.
Pauls Valley lost their first game in the playoffs but battled back to reach the Regional Finals where they lost a heartbreaker to Tecumseh 38-33.
With the honors of making the All-District and All-Region teams the girls came up just short of making All-State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.