CALVIN, Oklahoma – An altercation involving fans and players broke out during a southeast Oklahoma high school basketball playoff game
Heated exchanges turned physical among both players and fans who rushed onto the court during the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B district tournament game between host Calvin and Leflore on Friday. The fight caused the Saturday night district finals to be moved to Wilburton High School.
Calvin Public Schools has not yet released a statement to CNHI Sports Oklahoma.
The OSSAA basketball manual outlines guidelines for schools for supervision during contests, including crowd control and security.
The schools are expected to conduct investigations into the incident before filing a report with the OSSAA. Once that is received, the OSSAA will review the findings, conduct its own probe, and coordinate with the two schools on appropriate action.
The local National Federation of State High School Associations video feed captured the moments the altercation began as a Calvin player dribbled down the court and was fouled late in the fourth quarter.
As one of the game officials was signaling the infraction to the score table, two players – one from Calvin and the other from Leflore – were standing face to face during a disagreement. Another player from Leflore rushed in and shoved the Calvin player, leading to a full-on clash between the two teams, which prompted fans to pour onto the floor.
Multiple players are seen falling to the floor as punches are thrown, with fans increasingly filling the court. Law enforcement in attendance also rushed onto the floor in an attempt to separate multiple people and de-escalate the situation.
Once separated, players were ushered to their benches and locker rooms, and fans were escorted off the playing surface.
Calvin won the contest 66-36 and advanced to play Buffalo Valley in the newly-moved district finals at Wilburton, with tipoff set for 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.