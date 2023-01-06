The past year, Pauls Valley Panther athletics has worked hard to recognize and restore the great history of the Pauls Valley Panthers to prominence in our community and state. Thursday, as part of the effort, Panther athletics recognized and honored coach Floyd Johnson during a wrestling dual with Broken Bow.
Coach Johnson came to Puals Valley in 1971 and coached football and wrestling becoming the head wrestling coach in the 1972-73 season.
During Coach Johnson's time at Pauls Valley, the wrestling program reached great prominence around the state. His teams never had a losing dual record in his 29 years at Pauls Valley. His lifetime dual record was 323 wins, 136 losses and 6 ties.
Coach Johnson coached 11 Oklahoma High School individual state champions during his tenure at Pauls Valley and had 52 wrestlers place at the OSSAA state wrestling tournament. He had 7 wrestler named to the Oklahoma All-State Wrestling roster and two of his wrestlers were selected to the United States Olympic Training Camps.
His teams won two regional championships and were the 1976 Class 2A State Runner-Up.
Coach Johnson was slected as the Midwestern Conference Coach of the Year five times and was named the District 5 Coach of the Year on three separate occasions. In 1984, He was the Oklahoma Coaches Association West All-State Coach.
In addition, he was recognized by both the Oklahoma House of Representativesand the Senate for Outstanding achievements in Education and was selected as Pauls Valley District Teacher of the Year.
For his outstanding accomplishments, Coach Johnson was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2001.
He continues to mentor young wresters to this day and can be seen in the wrestling room teaching the Panthers of today and tomorrow.
