Frazier

Elmore City-Pernell’s Noah Frazier took the next step by signing a National Letter of Intent (NIL) to play basketball at Redlands Community College in El Reno. Watching Noah sign were from left, ECP coach Eric Yeiser, Redlands assistant Donny Tuley, Noah’s dad Dustin Frazier and mom Janis Frazier. (PV Democrat photo by Mike Arie)

Elmore City-Pernell’s Noah Frazier signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Redlands Community College in El Reno and play basketball for the Cougars.

