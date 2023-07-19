Elmore City-Pernell’s Noah Frazier took the next step by signing a National Letter of Intent (NIL) to play basketball at Redlands Community College in El Reno. Watching Noah sign were from left, ECP coach Eric Yeiser, Redlands assistant Donny Tuley, Noah’s dad Dustin Frazier and mom Janis Frazier. (PV Democrat photo by Mike Arie)