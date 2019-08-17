Hercules Mata’afa arrived at Washington State as a three-star prospect expecting to be a rushing linebacker. He spent his freshman season on the scout team before Alex Grinch came on as defensive coordinator in 2015.
That’s when everything changed.
Mata’afa weighed 242 pounds as a redshirt freshman when the Cougars moved him to defensive tackle, which would have been wildly out of position in the majority of FBS defenses.
Just not in the “Speed D” scheme that Grinch brought in from Missouri. Two years earlier, Michael Sam, a 255-pound defensive end for the Tigers in the same defense, became SEC defensive player of the year.
Mata’afa played well undersized, too, becoming only the second consensus All-American defender from Washington State in program history in 2017. He weighed 252 pounds that year.
That should be music to the ears of Oklahoma defensive linemen who’ve been busy shedding weight since Grinch arrived in Norman this past offseason.
“It really works for the type of defense he has, because the defensive line is stunting darn near every play,” said Mata’afa, who’s now with the Minnesota Vikings. “The pressure is key, putting pressure on the quarterback, the run game, making guys make bad decisions.”
Pre-snap movement also factors into the equation. So does the cumulative effect of playing in what is described as a frenetic scheme. Then there’s plays rising in number during a single college game.
All of that might have been too much for OU redshirt senior Dillon Faamatau a year ago when he weighed 320 pounds at the Orange Bowl. He’s down 40 pounds now, to 280. Redshirt senior nose guard Neville Gallimore is down 29 pounds to 301.
There was no alternative.
“Our deal is ‘Speed D.’ Sometimes as you evaluate these guys it's trying to find an ideal weight where they can be at their best condition, the quickest, the fastest, the most explosive,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “There is, at some of these positions, also the thought of you can't get too far out there. It's not like we just recklessly said go in there and shed as much weight as you possibly can.”
Though the changes do require some work.
Faamatau at one time could get away with an extra cheeseburger now and then. And he loved sweets. “Oh, man,” he said. “You’d see me on a Crunch Bar, a Hershey, a Snicker, a Three Musketeer. Any chocolate, man.”
Grinch put an end to those days. Defensive linemen had to eat better and train differently to fit the part. That meant entering into a three-pronged plan with OU strength coach Bennie Wylie and director of sports nutrition Tiffany Byrd.
“There were a lot of times I’d slip up and gain 5-10 pounds,” Faamatau said. “Then I’d have to go back to the drawing board with [Byrd] again.”
It’s supposed to be worth it. Grinch's defense works linemen against single-gap fronts, a change from last year when they occupied blocks to free up playmaking linebackers. It’s a welcomed change for players who crave more activity.
“Now, it’s a race for everybody, all 11 men on the defense,” Faamatau said.
He and Gallimore both say they’re more mobile. Grinch hopes that translates into more plays behind the line of scrimmage. In addition to strip attempts, pass breakups and turnovers, the coaching staff is closely charting tackles for loss and sacks in preseason camp.
Mata’afa recorded 10.5 sacks his redshirt junior season before declaring for the NFL Draft — OU’s Gallimore (4), Faamatau (0), Kenneth Mann (1) Amani Bledsoe (2) and Ronnie Perkins (5) combined for 12 sacks last year.
“I use the term ‘fool’s good,’” Grinch said. “If we’re just big … It’s easy to get big. It’s harder to have big guys moving around and making plays in the backfield.”
Up to 272 pounds, Mata’afa remains an interior player with the Vikings. He’s a backup defensive tackle projected as a rushing option on long third downs.
None of this is what he pictured as a college freshmen, but it worked.
“I was kind of just OK with wherever they put me, and that’s where they put me,” Mata’fa said. “I thrived at it and I am where I am today because of that defense and what they taught me.”
