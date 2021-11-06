The first-round of the Oklahoma High School football playoffs begin this week. All games are at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Four Garvin County schools have advanced to the playoffs. Three teams, Lindsay, Elmore City-Pernell and Maysville all finished as runner-up in their respective districts and will be hosting playoff games on Friday. Pauls Valley will be on the road after finishing fourth.

Class 6A-I

Norman North at Jenks

Edmond Santa Fe at Mustang, 7 pm

Yukon at Tulsa Union

Owasso at Broken Arrow

Class 6A-II

Sand Springs at Del City, 7 pm

Deer Creek at Choctaw

Putnam North at Bixby

Tulsa Washington at Stillwater

Class 5A

Piedmont at Lawton MacArthur

Tulsa Kelley at Pryor

Sapulpa at McAlester, 7 pm

Noble at Guthrie, 7 pm

El Reno at Carl Albert, 7 pm

Tahlequah at Coweta

Shawnee at Collinsville, 7 pm

McGuinness at Ardmore

Class 4A

Harrah at Clinton

Bristow at Broken Bow

Fort Gibson at Grove

Elk City at Cushing, 7 p.m.

Newcastle at Tuttle

Hilldale at Wagoner, 7 p.m.

Catoosa at Poteau

Blanchard at Bethany

Class 3A

Pauls Valley at Heritage Hall, 7 pm

Stigler at Berryhill

Vinita at Tulsa Lincoln Christian, 7 pm

Anadarko at Sulphur

Kingfisher at Plainview, 7 pm

Verdigris at Seminole

Checotah at Tulsa Holland Hall, 7 pm

Lone Grove at Perkins-Tryon

Class 2A

Prague at Oklahoma Christian School

Davis at Community Christian

Keys (Park Hill) at Eufaula

Tulsa Metro Christian at Sperry

Purcell at Marlow, 7 pm

Perry at Chandler

Adair at Beggs-Tulsa Victory Christian winner

Hugo at Tulsa Cascia Hall

Atoka at Vian

Sequoyah Claremore at Beggs-Tulsa Victory Christian loser

Alva at Crossings Christian

Bethel at Lindsay

Kiefer at Owasso Rejoice Christian

Pocola at Antlers

Comanche at Washington

Jones at Luther

Class A

Cordell at Fairview

Wayne at Tonkawa

Oklahoma Union at Morrison

Stroud at Warner

Hinton at Ringling

Mooreland at Minco

Porter at Mounds

Pawnee at Commerce

Hominy at Pawhuska

Colcord at Okemah

Burns Flat-Dill City at Mangum

Oklahoma Christian Academy at Elmore City-Pernell

Wewoka at Gore

Quapaw at Woodland

Dibble at Cashion, 7 pm

Apache at Hooker

Class B

Cherokee at Laverne

Southwest Covenant at Tipton

Quinton at Broken Arrow Summit Christian

Covington-Douglas at Tulsa Regent Prep

Cyril at Velma-Alma

Shattuck at Pond Creek-Hunter

Drumright at Pioneer

Arkoma at Wetumka

Cave Springs at Dewar

Foyil at Garber

Seiling at Ringwood

Snyder at Caddo

Yale at Davenport

Weleetka at Keota

Strother at Empire

Okeene at Balko-Forgan

Class C

Thackerville at Tyrone

Bluejacket at Midway

Oaks at Timberlake, 7 pm

Boise City at Maysville

Sharon-Mutual at Mountain View-Gotebo

Sasakwa at Bartlesville Wesleyan Christian

Welch at Maud

Temple at Waynoka

