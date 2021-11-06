The first-round of the Oklahoma High School football playoffs begin this week. All games are at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Four Garvin County schools have advanced to the playoffs. Three teams, Lindsay, Elmore City-Pernell and Maysville all finished as runner-up in their respective districts and will be hosting playoff games on Friday. Pauls Valley will be on the road after finishing fourth.
Class 6A-I
Norman North at Jenks
Edmond Santa Fe at Mustang, 7 pm
Yukon at Tulsa Union
Owasso at Broken Arrow
Class 6A-II
Sand Springs at Del City, 7 pm
Deer Creek at Choctaw
Putnam North at Bixby
Tulsa Washington at Stillwater
Class 5A
Piedmont at Lawton MacArthur
Tulsa Kelley at Pryor
Sapulpa at McAlester, 7 pm
Noble at Guthrie, 7 pm
El Reno at Carl Albert, 7 pm
Tahlequah at Coweta
Shawnee at Collinsville, 7 pm
McGuinness at Ardmore
Class 4A
Harrah at Clinton
Bristow at Broken Bow
Fort Gibson at Grove
Elk City at Cushing, 7 p.m.
Newcastle at Tuttle
Hilldale at Wagoner, 7 p.m.
Catoosa at Poteau
Blanchard at Bethany
Class 3A
Pauls Valley at Heritage Hall, 7 pm
Stigler at Berryhill
Vinita at Tulsa Lincoln Christian, 7 pm
Anadarko at Sulphur
Kingfisher at Plainview, 7 pm
Verdigris at Seminole
Checotah at Tulsa Holland Hall, 7 pm
Lone Grove at Perkins-Tryon
Class 2A
Prague at Oklahoma Christian School
Davis at Community Christian
Keys (Park Hill) at Eufaula
Tulsa Metro Christian at Sperry
Purcell at Marlow, 7 pm
Perry at Chandler
Adair at Beggs-Tulsa Victory Christian winner
Hugo at Tulsa Cascia Hall
Atoka at Vian
Sequoyah Claremore at Beggs-Tulsa Victory Christian loser
Alva at Crossings Christian
Bethel at Lindsay
Kiefer at Owasso Rejoice Christian
Pocola at Antlers
Comanche at Washington
Jones at Luther
Class A
Cordell at Fairview
Wayne at Tonkawa
Oklahoma Union at Morrison
Stroud at Warner
Hinton at Ringling
Mooreland at Minco
Porter at Mounds
Pawnee at Commerce
Hominy at Pawhuska
Colcord at Okemah
Burns Flat-Dill City at Mangum
Oklahoma Christian Academy at Elmore City-Pernell
Wewoka at Gore
Quapaw at Woodland
Dibble at Cashion, 7 pm
Apache at Hooker
Class B
Cherokee at Laverne
Southwest Covenant at Tipton
Quinton at Broken Arrow Summit Christian
Covington-Douglas at Tulsa Regent Prep
Cyril at Velma-Alma
Shattuck at Pond Creek-Hunter
Drumright at Pioneer
Arkoma at Wetumka
Cave Springs at Dewar
Foyil at Garber
Seiling at Ringwood
Snyder at Caddo
Yale at Davenport
Weleetka at Keota
Strother at Empire
Okeene at Balko-Forgan
Class C
Thackerville at Tyrone
Bluejacket at Midway
Oaks at Timberlake, 7 pm
Boise City at Maysville
Sharon-Mutual at Mountain View-Gotebo
Sasakwa at Bartlesville Wesleyan Christian
Welch at Maud
Temple at Waynoka
