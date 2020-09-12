Justin Humphrey rushed for 118 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Pauls Valley Panthers to a 29-6 road win at Tishomingo Friday night.
Humphrey scored on runs of 1, 10 and 35 yards in the first half to lead the Panthers to a 22-6 halftime lead.
Chasen Jolley added a 7-yard touchdown run on the Panthers first drive of the second half to put the game away.
Pauls Valley finished with 266 total yards on offense while limiting the Indians to 135 yards.
Pauls Valley will be at home Friday night as they host rival Lindsay. The Lindsay and Pauls Valley matchup is a makeup from the Week 0 postponement due to COVID-19.
