Justin Humphrey sparked the Pauls Valley with a career-high 23 points all in the second half to lead the Panthers to a 73-54 win at rival Lindsay.
The game went back-and-forth early with six lead changes. Lindsay grabbed the lead late and held a 16-14 lead at the end of the quarter. Luke Hamilton had 8 points in the quarter to lead PV and Brevin Phillips and Bentley Kelser led Lindsay with four each.
The Leopards held the lead throughout the second quarter but every time they scored a basket the Panthers answered with one. Beddow had four points to lead the Panthers, who had four different players score in the quarter. Kesler and Phillips again paced the Leopards with four and five points respectively as Lindsay opened up a 29-25 lead at the break.
Beddow opened the second half with back-to-back three points as PV grabbed the lead back. Lindsay responded with baskets by Phillips and Kesler.
Humphrey hit his first basket of the game three minutes into the second half. That would be the first of five Humphrey three-pointers in the quarter as PV went on a 23-10 run to blow open the game. Humphrey was 5-for-5 in the quarter a PV was 7-for-9 overall in the game from downtown. Pauls Valley finished with a season-high 13 three-pointers.
Steven Singleton hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter for Lindsay cutting the lead to single digits. That would be as close as Lindsay would get as Hamilton nailed back-to-back three-pointers in an 11-0 run that extended into a 16-2 run and a 70-47 lead.
Lindsay scored a 6-3 run to close out the game that ended with two seconds left. A foul led to some jawing and the officials just ended the game before it escalated any further.
Phillips led the Leopards with 17 points. Kesler added 11, Singleton 7, Tucker and Henson 5 each, Duncan 4, Register 3 and Newey 2.
Humphrey led the Panther with 23 points that included 7 three-pointers. Hamilton added 19, Beddow 14, Fabela 7, Jackson 4, Jolley 4 and Prince 2.
Pauls Valley will be at Lexington on Tuesday to face the Bulldogs.
