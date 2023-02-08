One night after falling to the hot shooting Little Axe Indians, Pauls Valley had the hot hand behind the line with 13 3-pointers in a 55-35 win over Davis.
Justin Humphrey scored a game high 23 points, including seven 3-pointers, to pace the Panthers to the 10th win of the season.
After Davis tied the game at 2-2, Humphrey hit his first 3-pointer of the night from the top of the key and the Panthers were off. A 29-9 run ensued as Pauls Valley pushed their lead to 34-11 at the break.
Pauls Valley had seven 3-pointers in the run, including five by Humphrey as the senior finished with 17 first half points. He had a chance to complete a rare four-point play but his free throw rolled off the rim.
Jacob Medina opened the second half with a 3-pointer and Humphrey followed with two more as PV opened up a 43-15 lead. PV would go cold over a four-minute stretch as Davis scored six points. With 5 seconds, left in the third Maddex Prince went coast-to-coast for a buzzer beating layup and a 45-21 lead.
Davis cut the lead to 17 behind a 3-pointer by Dalton Hefley and four straight points by Wyatt Fielding. Nathan Chronister ended the drought with a 3-pointer and Medina hit his second 3-pointer of the night pushing the lead back out to 23 midway through the final eight minutes.
Both teams finished out the game with their reserves as PV finished with a 20-point win.
After Humphrey's 23, Prince added 11, Medina 6, Chronister 6, Tanner Perry 3, Jorge Fabela 2, Zack Williams 2 and Jon Grimmett 1. Hefley was the only player in double figures for the Panthers with 12.
Pauls Valley hosts rival Purcell on Thursday and is on the road to rival Lindsay on Friday.
