Lindsay's 10-1 run over the final 2:30 of the game turned a two-point contest into a 50-39 win over the Pauls Valley Panthers on Friday.
Nathan Chronister scored two big baskets in the early part of the game to give the Panthers a 9-5 lead. Ryein Kennedy helped cut the lead to 9-8 with three straight points for Lindsay.
It was a Pauls Valley run early in the game that gave the Panthers a 14-point lead in the first half. Chronister had two 3-pointers in the run that gave PV a 24-10 lead with three minutes remaining. Kaleb Ince scored his first basket of the game, a 3-pointer, with two minutes left in the half for the Leopards.
A Brett Alfred basket in the closing seconds gave PV a 26-14 lead at the break.
Lindsay opened the second half with 17 straight points over the first five minutes of the third quarter in taking a 33-26 lead. Ince had eight points in the run that gave the Leopards the lead for good.
Pauls Valley Jack Hamilton hit a pair of free throws with 2:45 remaining in the quarter to end the scoring drought. Chronister's third 3-pointer of the game cut the lead to a single possession with two minutes remaining.
Kenned's 3-pointer in the final minute gave the Leopards a 36-31 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Jon Grimmett came to life for PV with six points in the opening five minutes of the fourth quarter. His jumper in the lane a the three-minute mark cut the lead to two, 40-38.
Ince responded with six straight points of his own and Kennedy added three more in a the game winning run.
Ince finished with a game high 19 points including 16 in the second half. Kennedy added 16, Jaedin Watts 4, Ty Ferguson 4, Mitchell Henson 4, Bryan Watts 2 and Priest Williams 1.
Nathan Chronister led the Panthers with 13 points. Grimmett added 8, Medina 7, Prince 4, Hamilton 3, Brett Alfred 2, Maveric Ashley 1 and Justin Humphrey 1.
The Panthers are at home for senior night tonight as they host Marlow.
