The Pauls Valley Panthers picked up their first win of the season in dramatic fashion Friday evening at the Wacker Park Field.
Ketch Johnson delivered a clutch double in the bottom of the seventh inning to cap off a 3-run rally in a walk-off 9-8 win over rival Purcell.
The Panthers trailed by two runs coming into the inning after Purcell had scored three in the top of the six and two more in the seventh for an 8-6 lead.
Back-to-back walks started off the Panther part of the seventh as Brycen Green and Jack Wilkerson both reached. They both advanced 90-feet on a passed ball and then scored on Ryan Dennis’ double tying the score at 8-8. Ketch Johnson followed the with a double scoring Dennis for the win.
Pauls Valley scored five early runs in the game in grabbing the lead. Justin Humphrey led off the game for PV with a double. He advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on Mason Smith’s double for a 1-0 lead.
Humphrey retired six straight batters to start the game and nine of the first 10 batters he face.
Puals Valley struck again for four runs in the bottom of the third. Humphrey singled to start the inning and scored on Tanner Perry single to center field. Perry advanced to second on the throw home and to third on a passed ball. Smith singled scoring Perry for a 3-0 lead.
A sacrifice bunt by Elijah Barlow advanced Smith to second. Smith then stole third and scored on passed ball.
Green walked and advanced to second on a passed ball just ahead of a Jace Wilkerson walk. Dennis doubled scoring Green for a 5-0 lead.
Purcell responded with three runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth to grab their first lead of the game.
A walk, an error, and a double led to two runs and a single scored the third run of the fourth.
A leadoff homer un by Brycee Blair in the sixth was the highlight of the inning. A pair of walks would come around to score off a ground out and a line out as the Dragons grabbed a 6-5 lead.
Pauls Valley would tie the game in the sixth as Perry singled and advanced to third on Michael Hammond’s single. Perry scored on Smith’s sacrifice fly.
Purcell scored two runs in the top of the seventh off three walks and two passed balls in grabbing an 8-6 lead.
Pauls Valley would comeback and finish off the Dragons in the bottom half of the inning for their first win of the year.
Hammond picked up the win in relief for the Panthers pitching the final two-thirds of the seventh inning.
Humphrey pitched six strong inning giving up six runs, two earned on three hits. He struck out five and walked three.
Perry pitched one-third of the seventh inning givng up two runs both earned on while walking three. Hammond got two ground outs to Perry at third base to end the Purcell rally.
Drew Kimbrell took the loss for the Dragons.
The Panthers had 11 hits in the game including five doubles by four different players. Humphrey finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a double.
Smith was also 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI’s. Perry, Hammond and Dennis each had two hits, Dennis had two doubles.
Purcell finished with three hits in the game. A home run by Blair, a double by Logan Roberts and a single by Cole Smeadley.
Pauls Valley was at home Tuesday for a double header with Wayne and Rush Springs.
