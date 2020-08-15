After winning four straight games to start the season, the Elmore City-Pernell Lady Badgers dropped four games in a row in the Red Dirt Classic at Central over the last three days. In eight games, the Lady Badgers have given up only 3.1 runs per game while scoring 6.1 runs a game.
Saturday, Elmore City dropped a 3-2 decision to the Geronimo Bluejays ending the Lady Badgers tournament play.
ECP got on the scoreboard in the second as Trinity Taylor reached first after being hit with a pitch. She moved around to third as Kynlee Patterson reached on a ground ball to third. Taylor scored on a passed ball for a 1-0 lead.
Dallie Sherwood doubled with one out in the third to start the next scoring opportunity. Sherwood scored on Emily Sawyer's double for a 2-0. Sawyer was stranded at third base.
The Bluejays came back and tied the game at 2-2 with a pair of runs in the fourth. A single and a double started off the inning and a one out single scored two runs. The Lady Badgers got out of the inning as Tori Niblett made a catch in center field and made a throw to third to get a runner trying to advance.
A lead off triple by Laci Lewis in the fifth gave the Lady Badgers a scoring opportunity with the top of the order coming to bat. Lewis was left at third base as Geronimo pitcher McCarty got three straight outs keeping the game tied a 2-2.
The Bluejays got back-to-back hits to start the sixth inning. A one-out single scored one run but a throw from left fielder Ryan Burch to shortstop Emily Sawyer to catcher Kynlee Patterson got another runner at the plate to save a run. With runners at second and third, ECP got out of the inning when a Bluejay batter stepped out of the batters box on a hit and was called out.
The Lady Badgers couldn't get anything going in their bottom half of the sixth and the game ended with a 3-2 decision.
Sherwood led the offense with 2 hits. Sawyer, Patterson and Lewis all had hits in the game. Logan Barber did a good job on the mound giving up three runs on 7 hits with had four strikeouts.
The Lady Badgers will look to end their four-game skid as they host Empire on Monday and then host Crooked Oak on Tuesday.
