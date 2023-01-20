The Pauls Valley Lady Panther offense that struggled on Thursday night against a slow and deliberate Latta squad found life Friday afternoon in a consolation semifinal game with Atoka.
After trailing 2-1 early in the game, Pauls Valley went on a 13-5 run, that including 10 straight points as they rolled to 55-26 win over the host Wampus Cats.
The win moves the Lady Panthers to Saturday's consolation championship with Lone Grove at Noon.
Jazmin Nunez, who was held scoreless until the fourth quarter on Thursday, scored five first quarter points in helping the Lady Panthers to a 14-7 lead.
Kadence Newsom picked up four big points in the paint for PV. Kaylee Washington scored all seven points for Atoka.
Pauls Valley continued their upward swing in the second quarter as Hannah Raper and Gracies Ammons both scored four points each as the Lady Panthers pushed their lead to 26-13.
Nunez got back on track to open the second half with five more points including a 3-pointer. Kyra McCuratin also added a 3-pointer in the quarter as PV went up 39-20.
Madison Caldwell paced the reserves in the fourth quarter with four points as PV finished on a 12-6 run for a 29-point win, their largest margin of the game.
All 15 Lady Panthers played in the win with 11 getting into the scoring column. Nunez finished with 12, McCurtain 10, Ammons 7, Newsom 6, Raper 6, Caldwell 4, Kylie Idleman 3, Isabella Hicks 2, Laney English 2, Jaylye Stokes 2 and Katie Barahona 1.
Washington finished with 12 to lead Atoka and Ritchie added 8.
After Saturday's consolation game, the Lady Panthers will return to conference play as they travel to Bridge Creek on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.