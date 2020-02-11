The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers rallied from a six-point deficit in the second half to escape Marlow with a 39-36 win over the Lady Outlaws.
Pauls Valley didn’t shoot the ball well early but used their defense to stay in the game. In a low scoring first quarter. Marlow scored six straight over a five minute span in grabbing a 6-2 lead. Davenport ended the five minute drought with a pair of free throws on a technical foul with 90 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The Outlaws scored a late baskets for an 8-4 lead at the end of the quarter.
Davenport scored her sixth point of the game at the start of the second and three minutes later Emerald Veals hit back-to-back baskets for a 10-8 Lady Panther lead.
The game went back-and-forth over the final three minutes and the two teams went into the locker room tied at 13. Davenport led the Lady Panthers with 8 first half points with Valenzuela and Hunt leading Marlow with 4 points each.
The game continued in its back-and-forth state over the opening six minutes of the second half with the game tied on four different occasions and the lead changing hands four times.
Late in the quarter, Marlow scored five straight points on their way to a 7-1 run that gave them their largest lead of the game at six, a minute into the fourth quarter.
Pauls Valley then came to life with a 9-2 run to grab the lead back at the 3 minute mark on a Davenport 3-pointer. Marlow tied the game at the two-minute mark with a free throw.
After missed opportunities by both teams, Anna Herd hit a floater in the lane for Pauls valley to break the tie with just over a minute to go in the game. Sebriana Harper put the Lady Panthers up three after connecting on a free throw with 26 seconds left in the game.
Marlow’s Payne hit a short jump to cut the lead to one with 16 seconds left. Pauls Valley got the ball inbounds and forced Marlow to foul.
Herd went to the line and swished her first shot with 12 seconds remaining. Her second shot bounded off but Davenport came flying in for a rebound. She got the ball to Veales who was fouled with six seconds remaining. Veales hit one free throw for a three-point lead.
Pauls Valley played solid defense in the remaining six seconds and Marlow failed to get off as shot as PV held on for the win.
Davenport finished with a game high 18 points for Pauls Valley. Veales added 6, Jazmin Nunez 5, Harper 3, Herd 3, Chesney Dudley 2 and Harlee Jones 2.
Valenzuela led Marlow with 9 points. Kizarr added 7, Wade 7, Payne 5, Hunt 4, Fitzhugh 3 and Wade 1.
Pauls Valley will take the rest of the week off before finishing up the regular season on Monday as they host Lindsay.
