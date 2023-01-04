The Washington Lady Warriors blew open a tight game with a 15-0 run over the final five minutes of the first quarter and into the second quarter in a 50-31 win over the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers Tuesday night.
Washington never trailed in the game opening up a 7-5 lead on the Lady Panthers. Washington behind 10 points from Riclyn Scheffe turned a two-point advantage into a 22-5 lead early in the second quarter.
A basket by Kadence Newsom and a pair of free throws by Jazmin Nunez ended the Lady Warrior run cutting the lead to 25-9. Washington finished off the half with an 8-0 run and extended the run to 12-0 and a 37-9 lead.
Over the final 13 mintues the Lady Panthers outscored Washington 22-13 cutting the final margin to 19 points. Seven different Lady Panthers scored in the final half with Nunez leading the way with 9 points.
Nunez would finish with a team high 14 points (two 3-pointers). Newsom added four, Aaddy Green and Kylie Idleman each hit 3-pointers, Isabella Gutierrez 2, Kyra McCurtain 2, Gracie Ammons 2 and Hannah Raper 1.
Breanna Lindert led all scorers with 17 points for Washington. Scheffe added 12 for the two players in double figures.
Pauls Valley will open play in the Charles K. Heatly Classic at 3 p.m. against Comanche on Thursday in Lindsay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.