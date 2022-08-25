After falling behind early, the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers couldn't catch up in the late innings losing 12-6 to the Dickson Comets on Tuesday at Wacker Field.
The Lady Panthers fell to 2-3 in district 4A-3 and 5-4 overall while Dickson improved to 3-1 in district play and 10-2 overall.
Both pitchers, Isabella Hicks (PV) and Riley Mays (Dickson) worked nearly perfect first innings.
Dickson came to life in the second scoring seven runs off four singles, a hit batter and two errors.
PV responded with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Lily Ray singled with one out to start the inning and advanced to third on Kadence Newsom's double. Ray scored on a wild pitch as Newsom advanced to third ahead of Hicks's walk.
Newsom scored on a throw to second on courtesy runner Keylee Patchell's steal. Madelyn Hagood doubled scoring Patchell and cutting the lead to 7-3.
Dickson added four more runs in the third off a triple pair. PV gave up a pair of hits, a pair of walks and had a pair of errors in the inning as the Lady Comets took an 11-3 lead.
Kenndi Rambo doubled to start the third for the Lady Panthers. She would come around and score off a ground ball out by Ray cutting the Dickson lead to 11-4.
A triple by Fryar to start the fourth by Dickson plated another run and a 12-4 lead.
Pauls Valley got a rally started in the seventh as Addy Green tripled to start the inning. Rambo followed with a walk to put runners on at the corners. Maddi Caldwell reached on a dropped third strike and Green scored on the throw to first. Rambo would score on a passed ball but that's where the rally ended as PV fell 12-6.
M. Hagood paced the Lady Panther offense with a 3-for-4 night with a double and an RBI. Green, Rambo, Ray and Newsom added hits in the seven hit attack.
Hicks pitched three innings giving up six runs, two earned, on five hits. Caldwell came in and gave up four runs (two earned) on a hit but didn't retire a batter.
Jaycee Green finished up the game with four strong innings of work. She gave up one earned run ov four hits.
Fryar led the Lady Comets with a 3-for-4 night with a double, a triple and three runs scored. Day was the only on the Dickson player with multiple hits finishing 2-for-5. Nogueira, Beard, Mays, Forsythe and Oxley each had hits in the 10 hit attack.
Mays picked up the win for Dickson going three innings. She gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits. Beard pitched four innings in relief giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits.
Pauls Valley opens up the Plainview Tournament at 10 a.m. this morning against Ardmore. A win and they play at 2:30 p.m., a loss and they play at 1 p.m. against the winner or loser of Purcell vs Norman on Thursday afternoon.
